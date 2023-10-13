Safadi, Blinken discuss de-escalation in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed efforts to de-escalate and end the war in Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Safadi stressed the need to address the humanitarian repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the danger of its continuation and expansion across the region.

Safadi, while receiving Blinken before his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah, stressed the importance of immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ending the escalating humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

He emphasised that protecting civilians on both sides and condemning their targeting and killing is a collective legal, moral and humanitarian responsibility, Petra reported.