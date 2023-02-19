Runaway teenagers leave a trail of questions for parents, authorities

AMMAN — Several cases of missing youth have sparked concern among Jordanians, who claim that poor socio-economic conditions are taking a toll on many households.

Two tenth grade students left their parents’ homes in Irbid last week, and according to a purported message the children left that was circulated on social media platforms, their departure was inspired by the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter.

The teenagers allegedly left their home in search of “a better life” and to start “their own career”, refusing to remain solely employees for the rest of their lives. They also mentioned that the educational atmosphere at their school is demotivating, according to the circulated message the teenagers reportedly left behind.

Their story was described as an “eye opener” for many Jordanians, who blamed poor socio-economic conditions for the children’s actions and called on authorities to reassess the Kingdom’s economic policies.

Investigative teams from the Public Security Directorate (PSD) managed to locate the two juveniles, a PSD spokesperson said on Friday, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The PSD ultimately located the two boys in the Bayader area of west Amman. Both were found to be in good condition, the PSD spokesperson said.

The PSD will take the juveniles’ statements before handing them over to their families, according to Petra.

Other cases of missing children circulated on social media platforms include a 10th grade Syrian boy with disabilities, who left his house in Mafraq and was found later in the Sahab neighbourhood of east Amman.

Sociologist Hussein Khuzai told The Jordan Times that the children in the Irbid case are “extremely intelligent”.

“These teenagers are motivated and aware of their surroundings. They refused to settle for what they believed is less than they deserve,” Khuzai added.

“They wanted to be fully independent; they wanted to change their reality,” Khuzai added.

Khuzai added that having this mindset is crucial for success. However, “education is essential for success,” Khuzai noted.

“Taking a shortcut by ditching education is a mistake, the consequences of which these young men are not fully aware,” the sociologist said.

Economist Hosam Ayesh said that despite the motives that led the boys from Irbid to run away, their actions have triggered questions from the public about several neglected topics.

“The actions taken by these kids express a state of desperation, which indicates that young people are demonstrably uncertain of their future,” Ayesh told The Jordan Times.

The children decided to abandon their education in search of a career, or an opportunity to emigrate and find a better life, Ayesh added.

“Authorities are urged to review economic, social and political policies that are leading to the youth’s uncertainty of the future and their disbelief in the education system,” Ayesh said.

The programmes and plans of neither the government nor the private sector and civil society organisations are considering the “dramatic differences” between “Generation Z” (those born between 1997 and 2012) and older generations, Ayesh said.

“Generation Z were born in a fast-paced world, where everything is accessible and available,” he added.

This generation is different, Ayesh said, adding that therefore, authorities are urged to design programmes and long-term plans in accordance with their dreams and ambitions.

Leen Qudah, a Jordanian, noted that the events of the past two weeks all involved individuals from low- or middle-income households.

“Their story should ring an alarm bell to authorities. Not only are parents struggling, but teenagers are also exhausted,” Qudah said.

Jordanian Ward Abdel Rahman said that inflation, rising interest rates, high unemployment rates and increasing poverty are wearing on Jordanian households.

“Economic conditions impact all walks of life,” Abdel Rahman said.

According to psychiatrist Musa Matarneh, economic conditions may only constitute one component of a greater issue behind the teenagers’ decision.

Although teenagers are known to be reckless and unaware of the consequences of their actions, Matarneh believes that these teenagers in particular were misled by other people.

“Economic conditions are one motive. However, they were brainwashed and convinced that money is everything; their escape must have been facilitated by others who gave them the idea, which turned into a belief, and eventually into an action,” Matarneh told The Jordan Times.

The absence of family ties and bonds, a lack of open channels of communication between family members and a parental misunderstanding of their teenagers' ambitions pushes young people to find a way to escape from their reality, the psychologist said.

“Talk to your teenagers, get to know them. Teenagers are neither kids nor adults, and parents have to be very cautious in dealing with their teenagers,” Matarneh added.

Matarneh called on parents to spend time with their teenagers to encourage a more open and understanding dialogue.

“Give them the space to express themselves. Guide them in a way that they would accept; this generation is different than the past generations,” said Matarneh.