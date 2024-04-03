You are here
Run Jordan’s Dead Sea Ultra Marathon to commence on April 26
By JT - Apr 03,2024 - Last updated at Apr 03,2024
The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is set to kick off on April 26 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is set to kick off on April 26 in the presence of Chairman of Run Jordan, HH Prince Firas Bin Raad.
In a statement on Tuesday, Run Jordan announced that the race, now in its 28th year, will be conducted under the theme “Run in the Lowest Spot in the World.” The event is a cooperative effort between Run Jordan and the Greater Amman Municipality, according to the Jordan News Agency.
Registration for the marathon is currently open through the Run Jordan website or at the Run Jordan office. The Ultra Marathon will commence from the tourist beach in Amman on the Dead Sea.
The event will feature three main race categories: the 50-kilometre Ultra Marathon (individual/relay), the 21-kilometre Half Marathon, and the 10-kilometre race. Special categories have been created for visually impaired participants and wheelchair users for both the Half Marathon and the 10-kilometre race. A special race for children will be held on April 3, at King Hussein Park.
