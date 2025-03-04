Run Jordan prepares for 29th Dead Sea Ultra Marathon

By JT - Mar 04,2025 - Last updated at Mar 04,2025

AMMAN — Run Jordan has started preparations for the 29th edition of the Ultra Marathon Dead Sea, planned for April 11, under the patronage of HH Prince Firas bin Raad, chairperson of the Run Jordan's board of directors.

Held under the slogan "Run in the Lowest Spot in the World," the marathon is organised in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and sponsored by Jordan Bromine, alongside a group of supporting companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Run Jordan emphasised the marathon's significance as a "premier" sporting event at the local and international levels.

The event underscores the association’s commitment to promoting sports awareness and encouraging a healthy lifestyle while positioning Jordan as a distinguished sports tourism destination due to its unique location at the Dead Sea.

Prince Firas highlighted the association’s efforts in fostering a culture of sports and highlighted the importance of international races in enhancing Jordan’s standing in global sporting events.

He also lauded GAM's continued support, describing its partnership with the association as "sustainable and impactful."

Director-General of Run Jordan Lina Kurd expressed appreciation to GAM and all supporting institutions for their contributions to the marathon's success.

She underscored the significance of sponsorship, particularly from Jordan Bromine, in reinforcing the Kingdom's reputation as a global sports hub.

The event features multiple race categories: 50-kilometre Ultra Marathon (individual and relay); 21-kilometre Half Marathon; 21-kilometre Half Marathon for participants with disabilities (visual impairment and wheelchair users); 10-kilometre Race; and 10-kilometre Race for participants with disabilities (visual impairment and wheelchair users).

The Children’s Race will take place on April 18 at Al Hussein Parks, offering young participants the chance to engage in this sporting event.