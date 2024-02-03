RTM launches activities to celebrate 6th establishment anniversary, King's birthday

AMMAN — The Royal Tank Museum (RTM) on Friday launched a series of activities to celebrate its sixth anniversary and the birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah.

The activities, created in cooperation with the Jordanian Centre for Design and Development (JODDB), included a virtual reality driving exhibition where guests could drive tanks and shoot, as well as 360-degree photography was also used by the visitors to have simulated tank battles, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

Alongside these interactive activities, the JODDB offered a new integrated virtual system that allows the use of a locally manufactured M4 machine gun.

The family-oriented activities also included puzzle games in which its users, children and parents, could look for clues to win a prize, as well as tank-themed play activities associated with the actual displays in this museum.

Established as per a Royal decree in 2018, the museum is home to 153 tanks, along with armoured vehicles displayed in 15 halls in chronological order, which shed a light on the battles of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and a number of global major military events.

The RTM’s doors are open every day, except Tuesdays.