RSS hosts first meeting of World Science Forum steering committee

HRH Princess Sumaya and guests pose for a photo during the first meeting of the World Science Forum steering committee at the Royal Scientific Society on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, Chairman of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), on Wednesday met with delegates of the Steering Committee of the World Science Forum 2024 (WSF 2024), which will take place in November next year.

During the meeting, Prince Hassan, an early supporter of the World Science Forum, gave a speech in which he addressed the challenges facing the world today and called for action based on intelligence and a shared humanity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a related context, the RSS also hosted the first meeting of the World Science Forum steering committee at its headquarters.

In her welcoming remarks to delegates, HRH Princess Sumaya, President of the RSS, reiterated the commitment of the RSS and of Jordan to working with international organisations to help improve science policy and science responses to challenges including climate change, water, energy and poverty.

Princess Sumaya stressed the importance of harnessing the energy of the WSF to make a real difference to lives, livelihoods and the planet.

She also underscored the need to harmonise the engagement and vigour of the forum’s organisers and participants with real and lasting policy impact.

According to an RSS statement, the WSF 2024 will examine the science-policy interface in a time of global transformations, and aims to bring together scientists, government ministers and senior leadership of United Nations institutions to explore mechanisms to improve policy advice and implementation in areas where science is urgently needed to improve lives, livelihoods and the health of the planet.

The forum, which is held every two years, is the largest global gathering of scientists and science-policymakers. In 2017, it was hosted by the RSS in Jordan under the theme “Science for Peace”.

Membership of the WSF Steering Committee includes the leaders of its partner organisations, including UNESCO, the International Science Council, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the World Academy of Sciences.