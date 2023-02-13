RSCN offers new safari experience in Shaumari Wildlife Reserve

The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature recently announced the launch of its new safari experience in the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve (Photo courtesy of RSCN)

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) recently announced the launch of its new safari experience in the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Monday, the RSCN said that the new experience, titled “Al Maha Safari”, is aimed to develop Jordan’s ecotourism and sustainable travel industry, which is primarily concerned with the conservation and protection of wildlife.

According to RSCN Director General Fadi Nassar, this addition reflects the society’s efforts to preserve biodiversity and its ability to attract and develop opportunities for cooperation with local, regional and international entities.

He noted that the safari experience is the result of cooperation between the RSCN and the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, which seeks to invest in natural capital.

“This experience offers visitors the chance to have an up-close look at the Arabian Oryx as well as other wild species,” Shaumari Wildlife Reserve Manager Ashraf Al Halah, told The Jordan Times. The safari experience combines nature conservation with community service, he added.

Established in 1975 as a breeding centre for endangered and locally extinct wildlife, the reserve has become now home to some of the rarest species of animals in the Middle East, such as the Oryx and ostriches, according to the RSCN website.