Royal wedding garners int’l media attention

AMMAN — Journalists from around 60 international, Arab, and local media outlets covered the wedding ceremony of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Amman on Thursday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Around 300 media professionals from around the world participated in the coverage of the national wedding event of the eldest son of His Majesty King Abdullah.

The various events of the wedding ceremony reflect the cultural heritage of the Kingdom and the traditions and customs of its people. This modern celebration encapsulates over 100 years of Jordan’s history and symbolises the country’s confident stride towards a promising future.

Both official and private international, Arab, and local media outlets demonstrated strong interest in covering the Royal wedding.

The media presence underscores the world’s eagerness to stay connected with Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, who maintains exceptional relationships on the international and Arab fronts. This is further demonstrated by the distinguished official attendees at the wedding ceremony.