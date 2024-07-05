Royal Jordanian Navy hands over CTF154 leadership to Egyptian navy

The Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Boats Command on Wednesday hands over the leadership of the Combined Task Force after seven months of command to the Egyptian Navy Command which is one of the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Boats Command on Wednesday handed over the leadership of the Combined Task Force (CTF154) after seven months of command to the Egyptian Navy Command which is one of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) based in Bahrain.

The participation was a commitment and reinforcement of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army's role in regional security.

During the handover ceremony, Commander of the CMF George Wikoff praised the distinguished role played by the Royal Naval Force and Boats within the joint maritime coalition in Bahrain.

The handover ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors, military attachés, and diplomats in Bahrain.

The leadership of the CTF154 is one of the newly established joint naval forces, concerned with training and capacity building to enhance maritime security operations in the region.