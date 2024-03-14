Royal Jordanian launches new cyber security awareness platform

The Royal Jordanian Airlines announces the launch of an interactive awareness platform for its employees in the field of cyber security (Photo courtesy of Royal Jordanian Airlines)

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Airlines, in collaboration with MetaCompliance, a leader in providing awareness and training solutions in the field of information security, announced the launch of an interactive awareness platform for its employees in the field of cyber security. The aim is to spread digital culture and provide advice and guidance that will protect employees in cyberspace, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

The vice chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines engineer, Samer Majali, expressed that the launch of the educational platform comes from the importance of creating a comprehensive cyber security system at all levels within the company, which contributes to providing a safe environment and protecting information security.

The platform will be considered the main tool for providing employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain a safe and sustainable digital environment. Majali also pointed out that Royal Jordanian supports national efforts to develop infrastructure, raise awareness and build capacity, as well as ensuring the protection of data security according to the highest international standards and best practices in this field, according to the statement.