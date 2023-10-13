Royal directives: Jordan dispatches first aid plane for Gaza

By JT - Oct 13,2023 - Last updated at Oct 13,2023

Following His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to support Gazans, Jordan on Thursday dispatched its first relief aircraft to El Arish airport in Egypt (Petra photo)

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF)/ Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), initiated the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh and representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent were present at El Arish airport upon the aircraft’s arrival.

Donations can also be made using e-wallets or via the Click JHCOGAZA option. Additionally, donations can be made through the organisation’s website: www.jhco.org.jo. The JHCO will also receive in-kind assistance through its branches in governorates.