You are here
Royal Decrees dissolve Senate, appoint president, members of Upper House
By JT - Oct 30,2022 - Last updated at Oct 30,2022
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday, dissolving the Senate as of October 30, 2022.
Another Royal Decree was issued, appointing the following as members of the Senate:
1. Faisal Fayez
2. Samir Rifai
3. Abdullah Ensour
4. Hani Mulki
5. Rajai Muasher
6. Ziad Fariz
7. Jamal Sarayrah
8. Jamal Khraisha
9. Abdul Ilah Khatib
10. Mifleh Ruheimi
11. Mohammad Dawodieh
12. Mohammad Najadat
13. Nasser Lozi
14. Nayef Qadi
15. Nasser Judeh
16. Alia Bouran
17. Suhair Al-Ali
18. Akef Zu’bi
19. Ahmad Tbaishat
20. Yassin Husban
21. Bassam Haddadin
22. Hussein Majali
23. Mohammad Momani
24. Malek Kabariti
25. Bassam Talhouni
26. Khaled Kalaldeh
27. Labib Khadra
28. Khawla Armouti
29. Ahmad Abbadi
30. Salim Khair
31. Mustafa Hamarneh
32. Khalid Bakkar
33. Jamil Nimri
34. Mahmoud Abu Jumaa
35. Issa Murad
36. George Hazboun
37. Khaled Abu Al Izz
38. Mazen Darwazah
39. Yousef Goussous
40. Talal Madi
41. Mohammad Azaideh
42. Ihsan Barakat
43. Mahasin Jaghoub
44. Fadel Hmoud
45. Mohammad Kheir Ababneh
46. Khaireddin Hakouz
47. Jamal Shawabkah
48. Abdullah Matar
49. Amin Qatarneh
50. Samir Bino
51. Khaled Ramadan
52. Mustafa Rawashdeh
53. Ibrahim Bdour
54. Ali Sneid
55. Saud Odwan
56. Zuhair Abu Fares
57. Abla Amawi
58. Yacoub Nasereddin
59. Najwa Khoury
60. Ibrahim Tarawneh
61. Maysoon Otoom
62. Abdel Hakim Al Hindi
63. Asia Yaghi
64. Maha Bahou
65. Mohammad Zawahreh
An additional Royal Decree was issued, appointing Faisal Fayez as president of the Senate, as of 30 October 2022, according to a Royal Court statement.
Related Articles
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 29, 2022
Oct 29, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.