Royal Decrees dissolve Senate, appoint president, members of Upper House

By JT - Oct 30,2022 - Last updated at Oct 30,2022

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday, dissolving the Senate as of October 30, 2022.

Another Royal Decree was issued, appointing the following as members of the Senate:

1. Faisal Fayez

2. Samir Rifai

3. Abdullah Ensour

4. Hani Mulki

5. Rajai Muasher

6. Ziad Fariz

7. Jamal Sarayrah

8. Jamal Khraisha

9. Abdul Ilah Khatib

10. Mifleh Ruheimi

11. Mohammad Dawodieh

12. Mohammad Najadat

13. Nasser Lozi

14. Nayef Qadi

15. Nasser Judeh

16. Alia Bouran

17. Suhair Al-Ali

18. Akef Zu’bi

19. Ahmad Tbaishat

20. Yassin Husban

21. Bassam Haddadin

22. Hussein Majali

23. Mohammad Momani

24. Malek Kabariti

25. Bassam Talhouni

26. Khaled Kalaldeh

27. Labib Khadra

28. Khawla Armouti

29. Ahmad Abbadi

30. Salim Khair

31. Mustafa Hamarneh

32. Khalid Bakkar

33. Jamil Nimri

34. Mahmoud Abu Jumaa

35. Issa Murad

36. George Hazboun

37. Khaled Abu Al Izz

38. Mazen Darwazah

39. Yousef Goussous

40. Talal Madi

41. Mohammad Azaideh

42. Ihsan Barakat

43. Mahasin Jaghoub

44. Fadel Hmoud

45. Mohammad Kheir Ababneh

46. Khaireddin Hakouz

47. Jamal Shawabkah

48. Abdullah Matar

49. Amin Qatarneh

50. Samir Bino

51. Khaled Ramadan

52. Mustafa Rawashdeh

53. Ibrahim Bdour

54. Ali Sneid

55. Saud Odwan

56. Zuhair Abu Fares

57. Abla Amawi

58. Yacoub Nasereddin

59. Najwa Khoury

60. Ibrahim Tarawneh

61. Maysoon Otoom

62. Abdel Hakim Al Hindi

63. Asia Yaghi

64. Maha Bahou

65. Mohammad Zawahreh

An additional Royal Decree was issued, appointing Faisal Fayez as president of the Senate, as of 30 October 2022, according to a Royal Court statement.