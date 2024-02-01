Royal Court chief meets with delegation from Jordan Press Foundation

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Thursday emphasised the vital role of the national media in highlighting Jordan's progressive and humanitarian message, defending its unwavering positions and supporting the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah on the path of development and modernisation.

During a meeting at the Royal Hashemite Court with a delegation from the Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), which publishes Al Rai and The Jordan Times, led by JPF Chairperson Shehadeh Abu Baqar, Issawi praised His Majesty's stance on Arab and Islamic causes, mainly Palestine.

Issawi praised the JPF's efforts and its pivotal role in the media landscape.

He also underlined that Jordan has always been at the forefront of defending the Palestinian cause and supporting Palestinians' legitimate aspirations, mainly for statehood and freedom.

He also highlighted His Majesty's commitment to showing the reality of Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians during his discussions and communications with world leaders.

He highlighted His Majesty's warnings that military and security-oriented approaches would only exacerbate violence and destruction in the region.

Issawi also praised the efforts of Her Majesty Queen Rania in highlighting the plight of the Palestinians and exposing the fallacies of the Israeli narrative through interviews with international media and op-eds in The Washington Post.

Isaawi also highlighted the pivotal role of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, who personally oversaw the preparation and dispatch of the Jordanian field hospital mission to Gaza, demonstrating the Jordanian leadership's unwavering commitment to helping the Gazans.

He also underlined the participation of HRH Princess Salma in the humanitarian relief efforts.

The Palestinian cause can only be resolved on Palestinian soil, with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Issawi said.

The participants, including members of the Board of Directors and representatives of the editorial and administrative staff, reiterated the JPF's support for the leadership's efforts to develop and modernise the country.

They also praised His Majesty's stance on the Palestinian cause and his role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, rooted in the Hashemite Custodianship.

They hailed His Majesty's robust and wise approach, which has earned Jordan a prominent regional, Arab and global standing.