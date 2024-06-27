Royal court chief hands over 30 ATVs to PSD

Following Royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Wednesday hands over 30 all-terrain vehicles to the Public Security Directorate (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Following Royal Directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Wednesday handed over 30 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The provision of these ATVs is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the environmental protection and tourism police to carry out their various duties in nature reserves and desert areas, including intensifying surveillance and law enforcement, especially in forests and wooded areas, and ensuring the safety of tourist sites and their visitors with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

The environment and tourism receive considerable royal attention. Since His Majesty King Abdullah assumed his constitutional powers, numerous initiatives and programmes have been launched to develop these sectors, highlight Jordan's diverse tourist and archaeological sites and enhance their regional and global status, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the handover ceremony, Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, highlighted His Majesty's continued support for the environment and tourism sectors, recognising their importance as key contributors to the national economy.

His Majesty consistently emphasises the need to develop eco-tourism and promote domestic tourism, Issawi said, adding "As part of the Royal initiatives, several projects have been implemented in natural reserves and their surrounding areas to achieve sustainable development".

The King directs the implementation of high-quality model tourism projects that consider each region's unique characteristics, create employment opportunities, and support and empower local families to establish income-generating projects and improve their living conditions, he noted.

He also emphasised His Majesty's commitment to enforcing measures that protect the ecosystem and contribute to environmental security, and attached importance to enhancing cooperation between all relevant institutions to promote environmental awareness and culture.

PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah affirmed that the delivery of these ATVs continues His Majesty King Abdullah's ongoing support to the directorate.

The integration of ATVs into the PSD's operations will enhance the services of specialised departments such as the Tourism Police and the Royal Department for Environment and Tourism Protection, given the expanding duties of these departments and the need to access various challenging terrains, including mountainous, forested and desert areas, Maaytah said.

Nature reserves, including Wadi Rum and the Ajloun Forest Reserve, are important destinations for nature tourism. The desert areas, rich in dunes and oases, are popular for adventure tourism and desert car rallies.