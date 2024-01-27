You are here
Romanian Orthodox Church holds annual pilgrimage day to Jesus’ Baptismal site
By JT - Jan 27,2024 - Last updated at Jan 27,2024
The Romanian Orthodox Church holds its annual pilgrimage day to Jesus’ Baptismal site at the Jordan River area near the Dead Sea on Friday (Photos by Osama Aqarbeh)
AMMAN — The Romanian Orthodox Church on Friday held its annual pilgrimage day to Jesus’ Baptismal site at the Jordan River area near the Dead Sea. The ceremony was attended by members of the church from across the Kingdom.
Patriarch Theophilos III, patriarch of the Holy City and all Jordan and Palestine led the pilgrims in prayer, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The event also featured the presence of Greek Orthodox Archbishop and Head of the Jordan Churches Council Bishop Christophoros Attallah and several bishops from Greece, as well as ministers, diplomats and public figures.
