RJN rescues touristic boat in Aqaba Gulf
By JT - Jun 02,2024 - Last updated at Jun 02,2024
The RJN boats evacuate and rescue a tourist boat that was sinking while sailing in the Gulf of Aqaba (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) boats managed on Saturday to evacuate and rescue a tourist boat that was sinking while sailing in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Upon receiving the report at the maritime operations centre, the patrol, ambulance and public safety boats were immediately dispatched, evacuating the crew and preventing the boat from sinking without registering any injuries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The rescue operation demonstrated a high level of “professionalism and expertise” by the personnel of the RJN personnel.
The coast guard unit, one of the RJN units, conducts search and rescue operations, provides ambulance services, enforces maritime laws, and protects the marine environment as well as tourist and industrial facilities in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Dead Sea around the clock.
