RJAF continues air patrols to ensure national security – gov’t spokesperson
By JT - Apr 17,2024 - Last updated at Apr 17,2024
AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin said on Wednesday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force will continue to conduct air patrols in the kingdom's airspace during this period to ensure the safety of Jordanian airspace.
Mubaidin reassured citizens that these air patrols, which have been audible in recent days, are part of precautionary measures aimed at upholding national security and safety, urging citizens to remain calm and confident in these operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Mubaidin also praised the efforts of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army (JAF), who are diligently performing their duty in safeguarding Jordan’s borders, acknowledging the support provided by security agencies in ensuring the security and well-being of citizens.
The minister also urged citizens to rely on official sources for information, advising them not to heed rumours or contribute to their spread, as this could foster uncertainty among citizens. He also called on the media to exercise accuracy in reporting and to handle any information related to national security with utmost caution.
