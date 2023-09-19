Riverdance to bring traditional Irish dance, music to Amman Thursday

For the first time in its 25-year-old history, Riverdance will perform at Amman’s Roman Theatre on September 21, 22 and 23 (Photo courtesy of Riverdance)

AMMAN — For the first time in its 25-year-old history, Riverdance will perform at Amman’s Roman Theatre on September 21, 22 and 23.

Riverdance combines traditional Irish dance and music in approximately two hours of intense dance performance. The show has been in around 450 venues worldwide and has been seen by around 25 million people.

“These Riverdance events will highlight what Irish culture is all about, what music is about, what dance is about and how incredibly brilliant are the artists that can do that work,” said Irish Ambassador to Jordan Marianne Bolger in her welcoming speech announcing the event at the Irish embassy in Amman on Tuesday.

Joining Riverdance in 2016, Amy Mae Dolan said she feels stage fright before the Amman gig. Although Riverdance has had previous performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Dolan said that this will be the first time Riverdance will perform in a venue like Amman’s Roman Theatre.

“This stage is huge and bigger than what we’re used to and very impressive for the audiences,” Dolan said. “We want the audience to fall in love with Riverdance and everywhere we go that country brings us time and again.”

Dolan also said that she is looking forward to creating a bond with the Jordanian audience.

“I joined Riverdance troupe in the summer 2017 when it performed at the iconic The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin,” said Fergus Fitzpatrick, a lead dancer. Fitzpatrick, added that ever since he has considered The Gaiety his “home.”

“When I saw Riverdance on TV I instantly fell in love and knew I wanted to do Irish dancing and I wanted to be a part of the show,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that he danced as a young boy and has dedicated his life to becoming the best performer of Irish folklore.

Dolan described what it takes to join River Dance.

“You work your way through competitions of Irish dance to be good enough to join Riverdance,” Dolan said.

Most families will practise the Irish dance in the young age, and it is taught in the primary schools as a part of curriculum, Dolan said.

“Children practise a dance for two-three hours after regular classes,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that he is already excited to see the reaction of the Jordanian spectators.