Restaurants see demand surge amid approaching elections

AMMAN — With election season approaching, the local restaurant sector is experiencing a significant surge in foot traffic, according to stakeholders.

Restaurant owners told The Jordan Times that there has been a sharp increase in demand, driven largely by campaign activities and events.

Omar Awad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, told The Jordan Times that "despite the apparent rise in demand for restaurants during the ongoing election season, it remains lower than usual," noting that "the election has definitely attracted more customers, but not all eateries are benefiting equally".

Awad highlighted that the most significant spike in business is expected during the final week of campaigning.

Husam Ahmad, an employee at a sweets shop in Amman, told The Jordan Times that "the closer we get to elections, the more people we see coming in", adding that this surge is a familiar trend across the Kingdom during major events and national-scale happenings.

Anas Rateb, owner of several restaurants, said that local community engagement in election-related activities, meet-ups, and events consistently boosts restaurant traffic, adding "Demand in my restaurants has increased over the past three days."

Rateb also said that the local hospitality sector as a whole has seen a significant uptick in demand in recent weeks.