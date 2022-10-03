Republic of Korea supports WFP’s food assistance for vulnerable refugees in Jordan

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan Lee Jae-wan and WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes during a ceremony that saw a $500,000 contribution from the Republic of Korea, on Monday (Photo courtesy of WPF)

AMMAN — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a $500,000 contribution from the Republic of Korea to support the provision of cash-based transfers for more than 24,000 vulnerable refugees in Jordan for one month.

A ceremony to mark the contribution was held on Monday, attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, Lee Jae-wan and WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes, according to a WFP statement.

“Since 2014, the Korean government has been supporting WFP’s assistance programme for vulnerable Syrian refugees in Jordan,” said Lee. “The Republic of Korea truly hopes that its contribution this year will help WFP meet their basic food needs,” the ambassador added.

Mendes said: “The Republic of Korea remains a valued and committed partner to WFP, and we are grateful for the consistent support allowing us to assist vulnerable families and individuals.”

WFP currently provides monthly cash-based assistance to 465,000 refugees in Jordan to meet their basic food needs; most of whom are Syrians, with one quarter of them living in a camp setting.

Refugee families living in communities receive assistance through cash transfers, whereas those living in camps receive electronic vouchers that utilise blockchain technology to purchase food at the camp’s contracted supermarkets and bread shops using an innovative iris scan payment system.

WFP requires an additional $34.5 million to continue providing life-saving assistance to vulnerable refugees through December, the statement said.