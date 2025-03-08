Remembering Gibran: Everlasting influence of Lebanese poet

AMMAN — The American Centre of Research (ACOR) recently hosted a lecture on the life and work of the early 20th century Lebanese poet, artist, and mystic Khalil Gibran, best known for his timeless book “The Prophet.”

“Sometimes, something written a long ago becomes even more relevant in modern days,” noted the lecturer, Paul Chandler, drawing from his most recent book, ‘In Search of a Prophet: A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran.’

Born in 1883, in Bsharre, a picturesque town in the Lebanese mountains, Gibran’s early years were marked by stark contrasts, natural beauty on one hand and political turmoil on the other. Lebanon, then under Ottoman rule, was rife with corruption and sectarian tensions, a reality that deeply influenced his later writings.

His mother, recognising his artistic and spiritual inclinations from an early age, gifted him a book from Leonardo Da Vinci’s artwork when he was just six years old. Reflecting on that moment, Gibran later wrote: “That moment, as long as I live, was as if a ship lost in the fog had finally found a compass.”

Gibran’s grandfather, a Maronite priest, filled his childhood with biblical stories that captured his imagination. Meanwhile, his father, burned by gambling debts and drinking problems, was imprisoned, leading to the loss of his family’s property.

He spent only 12 years in the magical mountain of Lebanon, which created the foundation of spirituality and world view for the rest of his life. In search of a better future, Gibran’s mother immigrated to the United States with her children just before he entered his teenage years.

Though they settled in Boston, Gibran’s mother ensured he remained connected to his roots, sending him back to Beirut for his high school years.

His return to America was marked by hardship, he lost two sibling to tuberculosis, his mother to cancer, and much of his early artwork to a devastating fire. These tragedies deepened his introspection and strengthened his resolve as a writer.

Gibran’s early works, published in Arabic magazines and books, were bold and outspoken. He challenged ideologies, criticised the Ottoman regime, and condemned sectarian strife, often fuelled by religious authorities. As hid ideas evolved, he became a passionate advocate for women’s rights, a rare stance at a time when women in the US were still fighting for the right to vote.

Between 1903 and 1913, Gibran struggled to find balance between the artistic and intellectual worlds of the East and West. His novella “Spirits Rebellious” questioned societal norms and his admiration for women, evident in both his writings and paintings, set him apart as a visionary.

His most celebrated work, ‘The Prophet,’ published in 1923, catapulted him to international fame. The book, that he described as the challenge of his life, carries poetic meditations on love, freedom, and faith resonated with readers across cultures.

On the subject of religion, he wrote: “You are my brother and sister and I love you, I love you worshipping in your church, kneeling in your temple, and praying in your mosque. You and I are all children of one religion, but the fingers of the loving hands of the supreme being extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, and anxious to receive all.”

Khalil often spoke about God, but his writings infused with a much deeper concern: living in harmony with one another, and with all of creation.

As the lecture at ACOR highlighted, Khalil Gibran’s words continue to inspire, reminding us that his message of love, justice, and spirituality unity is more relevant than ever.