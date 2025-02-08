Ramadan preparations start early as consumers show strong demand

Many sectors across the Kingdom have begun ramping up their Ramadan preparations as early as February, with a noticeable surge in the stocking of festive foods, traditional clothing, and decorative items (JT file)

AMMAN — Many sectors across the Kingdom have begun ramping up their Ramadan preparations as early as February, with a noticeable surge in the stocking of festive foods, traditional clothing, and decorative items.

The early surge in consumer demand has been shaped by economic uncertainties, prompting businesses to adjust their strategies.

“Our customers have demonstrated a strong demand for high-quality Ramadan products. By launching our seasonal offerings earlier, we have been able to capture early interest in a highly competitive market,” said Saddam Mansour, an employee at a retail chain in Amman.

He added that starting early allows businesses and stakeholders in various sectors to refine their products and adjust plans, ensuring they are prepared for a potential surge in demand.

Economic analysts view this trend as part of a broader strategy to boost consumer spending during Ramadan, which traditionally represents a significant portion of annual retail turnover in Jordan.

“Early preparation enables businesses to manage inventory more efficiently,” said Ola Khasawneh, an economist, in an interview with The Jordan Times, adding that the vibrancy of the Ramadan season has a positive impact on overall economic growth.

Despite the preparations, several supermarket chains have reported relatively modest demand. Waleed Ali, a supermarket owner, said, “Although we increased our Ramadan inventory and launched promotions and discounts in February, customer traffic has not increased as expected.”

Ali also noted that he is expecting people to start shopping by the third week of February.