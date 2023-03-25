Ramadan market rush sends prices soaring

AMMAN — The Ramadan-induced rush to local markets has sent prices soaring, according to observers, who have called for rationing consumption.

The rising demand for goods during the holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for some merchants to raise prices, according to economist Wajdi Makhamreh.

“When the prices of a particular commodity rise, citizens must avoid this commodity and find an alternative to it. Which will force, I think, merchants to maintain prices within reasonable rates,” Makhamreh told The Jordan Times.

The National Society for Consumer Protection called on the public not to stockpile commodities during Ramadan.

The association's media spokesperson, Hussein Al Amoush, said that there is no need to store goods as there are sufficient reserves of strategic goods, indicating that this helps in stabilising their prices and maintaining their quality.

The association urged consumers to exercise caution, as some traders may use Ramadan as an opportunity to market low quality products.

The association called on the public to report any violations or malpractices against consumers to the relevant authorities.