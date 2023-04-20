Ramadan football matches disintegrate linguistic, cultural barriers

Football is helping catalyse connection between Jordanians and foreigners during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo courtesy of PlayfootballJo)

AMMAN — Football is helping catalyse connection between Jordanians and foreigners during the holy month of Ramadan, demonstrating the power of sport to surmount linguistic and cultural barriers.

Mohammad Hudaib is the founder of PlayfootballJo, a community-oriented organisation that hosts football matches and tournaments in Amman.

“PlayfootballJo helps bring people together through football,” Hudaib told The Jordan Times. “Our vision is to use football to help people make connections — relationally as well as professionally — especially people who wouldn’t otherwise be part of the Jordanian football community.”

Faisal Rahahleh is the founder of another football group which prioritises language and culture exchange between Jordanians and internationals.

“Football has a special power to bring different people together,” Rahahleh said. “A diversity of people play with the group — Jordanians, internationals, men, women, people of different ages,” he added.

Martha Haslam is a player from the UK. “It’s amazing the way everyone can understand each other on a football pitch,” she said. “Even though we don’t speak the same language, we laugh at the same things and play as a team.”

Both communities are organising football events during Ramadan. “Ramadan is the month when people prioritise connecting with and caring for their community,” said PlayfootballJo founder, Hudaib. “Football is an opportunity to do just that.”

“Ultimately, people play sports because they feel a deep desire for social connection,” American player Zach Stagner reflected after a competitive match.

“That’s what football is really about: Community, relationship, brotherhood — it’s a beautiful game,” Stagner added.