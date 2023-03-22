You are here

By JT - Mar 22,2023 - Last updated at Mar 22,2023

AMMAN — The holy month of Ramadan begins on Thursday in Jordan, Grand Mufti Abdulkarim Khasawneh announced on Wednesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh said that the crescent moon (hilal) of the new lunar month was spotted in Jordan on Wednesday, which makes Thursday the first day of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting.

 

 

