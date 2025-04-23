Rally Jameel 2025 kicks off from Petra with int’l female participation

The ancient city of Petra witnesses a “historic” moment on Tuesday with the launch of Rally Jameel 2025, the Middle East’s first navigational rally dedicated exclusively to women (Photos by Ahmad Khlifat)

PETRA — The ancient city of Petra witnessed a “historic” moment on Tuesday with the launch of Rally Jameel 2025, the Middle East’s first navigational rally dedicated exclusively to women.

The event is organised by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and Jameel Motorsport, with support from the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

Spanning 1,600 kilometres, the rally route will take participants through some of the region’s most “iconic” landscapes, starting from Petra, heading to Saudi Arabia’s cities of Tabuk, AlUla, Hail and Qassim.

The event runs until Saturday and features 45 teams representing 37 countries, with backing from 25 international motorsport federations.

The rally serves as a platform for empowering women and showcasing their capabilities in physical and mental endurance, while also promoting teamwork, resilience, and cross-cultural connection through motorsport.

PDTRA Chairman Fares Breizat stressed the symbolic significance of launching the rally from Petra, highlighting the city’s “historical” role in empowering women, referencing Queen Shaqilat, the first woman to be depicted on Nabataean currency, a testament to the societal standing of women in ancient Petra.

“This event sends a global message about gender inclusion and the importance of creating spaces for women in all fields, including motorsport,” Breizat stated.

“It also positions Petra as a world-class destination for both cultural tourism and international sporting events,”Breizat added.

Rally Jameel 2025 is expected to leave a “lasting mark” not only on the advancement of women in motorsports but also on Jordan’s growing reputation in sports tourism and cultural diplomacy.