Rain revives Jordan’s fields, 'lifts spirits' of farmers

Across the country, women working on the land are expressing renewed hope for a 'bountiful harvest' this season, as the rain visibly improves their fields (File photo)

AMMAN — After months of drought, February’s long-awaited rain is providing a "much-needed" boost to Jordan’s agricultural sector, with female farmers and industry experts reporting early signs of recovery.

Across the country, women working on the land are expressing renewed hope for a "bountiful harvest" this season, as the rain visibly improves their fields.

“This rain is a blessing,” said Naifa Nawasrah, a farmer from Ghour Al Safi. “After so many dry spells, every drop counts. The moisture is reviving the soil and lifting our spirits.”

Nawasrah, who has been managing her family farm for over a decade, observed that the rain has led to noticeable improvements in crop health, with the first green shoots of new growth emerging in fields that had nearly withered.

Aisha Qaisi, a small-scale farmer in Madaba, echoed similar sentiments. “We were on the brink of despair after the previous droughts, but these fresh rains have given our land new life,” she said.

Qaisi also said that the improved conditions have motivated her to invest more in sustainable farming practices.

“Jordan’s agricultural industry has been under immense stress,” President of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union and an agricultural expert Adnan Khadam said.

“With the challenges posed by climate change and water scarcity, this much-needed rain offers a glimmer of hope,” Khadam highlighted.