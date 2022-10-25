Queen Silvia of Sweden visits Khalda Secondary School

Queen Silvia of Sweden (centre) visits Khalda Secondary School to check on the achievements of the Generations Protected initiative to protect against drug addiction on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Queen Silvia of Sweden on Tuesday visited Khalda Secondary School to check on the achievements of the Generations Protected initiative to protect against drug addiction, which is implemented by the Royal Health Awareness Society in cooperation with Ministry of Education, and Mentor Arabia.

The main objectives of this initiative include preventing the use of drugs (including tobacco) through raising awareness and educating children and youth about the harms of such risky behaviours.

Minister of Education and Higher Education Wajih Owais, during a welcoming speech for the Queen, said that the ministry affirms the importance of offering guidance programmes for students, with the hope of boosting positive attitudes among them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted the ministry’s keenness to implement programmes and activities of the initiative that aim to protect young people from becoming addicted to drugs and smoking.

During the ceremony, there was a presentation regarding the initiative in Jordan, as well as a folklore show performed by students of the school. In addition, there was an opportunity to hear the experiences of several students in various stages of the initiative.

Queen Silvia and Owais also toured some classrooms at the school, where the Queen engaged with students and parents in discussion sessions.

At the end of the ceremony, School Principal Asmaa Dughmi presented a souvenir to the Queen, and the director of the Royal Health Awareness Society presented a plaque to Queen Silvia.