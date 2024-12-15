Queen Rania visits relocated elderly residents after fire at White Beds Society’s Golden Age Home

Her Majesty Queen Rania visits on Sunday Darat Samir Shamma for the Elderly on Sunday, where residents were relocated after a fire broke out at the White Beds Society’s Golden Age Home on Friday morning (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Darat Samir Shamma for the Elderly on Sunday, where residents were relocated after a fire broke out at the White Beds Society’s Golden Age Home on Friday morning, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

While there, Her Majesty checked on the residents and wished them continued good health, expressing her sympathies over the tragic incident over the weekend. Darat Samir Shamma is now housing the largest number of relocated elderly residents following the fire at Golden Age Home, the statement said.