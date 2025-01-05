Queen Rania visits Jerash Darb Al Noor Association, meets with local project owners

Her Majesty Queen Rania visits Jerash on Sunday, and meets with members of the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development, as well as a group of young project owners whom she previously supported under a sponsorship scheme (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Jerash on Sunday, where she met with members of the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development, as well as a group of young project owners whom she previously supported under a sponsorship scheme.

During the visit, Her Majesty met with the Darb Al Noor President, Noor Banat, who told the Queen about its programs and partnerships with local institutions. The association aims to empower youth and women by supporting their small projects, while also providing safe spaces and educational programs for children, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

Her Majesty toured Beit Al Aseilat rest stop, established by Darb Al Noor to provide tourists with an authentic local culinary experience, where they can partake in the production of olive oil, za’atar, and sumac among other food products.

Queen Rania also observed the olive pressing process and met with a number of Beit Al Aseilat’s production kitchen employees, before stopping by the rest stop’s shop, which offers a range of local products made by women and youth from Jerash,

The Queen then met with some of the association’s board members, who talked to her about its achievements and its efforts to enhance youth participation in impactful community initiatives, the statement said.

Her Majesty concluded the visit by meeting with a group of men and women from across Jerash who run their own income-generating projects, which the queen supported in 2024 under a sponsorship scheme by the Jordan River Foundation. During the meeting, Her Majesty heard from the young Jordanians about the employment opportunities they have managed to create, and the local community needs they have met through establishing their projects.