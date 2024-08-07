Queen Rania meets young entrepreneurs ,tech company Bith

Her Majesty Queen Rania meets on Wednesday with young entrepreneurs and content creators at co-working centre Bldr Space in Amman (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Queen Rania office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania met on Wednesday with young entrepreneurs and content creators at co-working centre Bldr Space in Amman, to talk about their projects and learn more about their innovative businesses.

During the visit, Her Majesty met with Bldr Space’s co-founder Natasha Salti, who explained that the co-working environment aims to foster a strong sense of community among the entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote employees it serves. With two locations in Amman, Bldr regularly hosts workshops, and networking and speaker events to encourage collaboration and relationship building among coworkers, according to a statement from Her Majesty Office.

The Queen also met with team members of Jordanian tech company Bith.AI, which provides users with AI-powered tools to facilitate video and image creation and editing, the statement said.

According to Bith.AI Co-Founder and CEO Omar Dweik, the company is the Arab World’s first online platform to provide simple video content generation services utilising artificial intelligence. To date, it has reached over 400,000 creators in more than 60 countries around the world, supporting the creation of over 650,000 videos through its AI-powered solutions.

Established in 2019, Bith.AI began as a sports tech company before becoming fully dedicated to content creation tools. In 2021, Bith.AI launched a user-friendly video editor tool aimed at gamers, live streamers, podcasters and educators. Earlier this year, the company released its first AI video generator, which allows users to convert text to video.