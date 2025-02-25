Queen Rania Meets with Women in Al Quwayrah and Visits Income-Generating Projects

Her Majesty Queen Rania visits Al Quwayrah District in Aqaba on Tuesday, where she meets with a group of women who own income-generating projects in the area implemented by the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Al Quwayrah District in Aqaba on Tuesday, where she met with a group of women who own income-generating projects in the area implemented by the Jordan River Foundation (JRF).

The meeting, held at Al Quwayrah Youth Center, brought together beneficiaries of a number of the area’s civil society organizations, which receive grants funded by the Royal Hashemite Court and supported with guidance and training by JRF, in partnership with the Aqaba Governorate Council, according to a statement from Office of Her Manjesty.

During the meeting, the Queen heard from beneficiaries of a number of Al Quwayrah’s community empowerment projects, which have helped create sustainable incomes for more than 100 families in the area by supporting small-scale projects in the fields of agriculture, services, and handicrafts.

Queen Rania commended the projects’ owners, noting that these youth- and women-led small businesses were efforts to not only create new sources of income for local families, but also to develop and grow their communities, the statement said.

Her Majesty was welcomed at Al Quwayrah Youth Center by its director, Ali Njadat, as well as Ahmad Ghnaimat, Director of the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Community Empowerment Center in Aqaba; Fadia Al Amamreh, President of the Golden Triangle Charitable Society; and Hadwa Njadat, President of the Nashmyiat Al Quwayrah Society for the Welfare of Orphans.

While in Al Quwayrah, Queen Rania stopped by two small businesses that have received support via community empowerment programs. She visited the home of Harba Al Rkeibat, also known as Um Enad, who runs a home-based breadmaking business and carpet cleaning project. The Queen also visited a print shop, owned by Ali Manaj’aa, which has created job opportunities for local youth, according to the statement.

Her Majesty also passed by the Children’s Mobile Museum, which is currently at Al Quwayrah Youth Center. Launched in 2012, the Mobile Children’s Museum makes three annual tours to serve children across Jordan who may not be able to visit the main Children’s Museum Jordan (CMJ) in Amman. Last year, it welcomed nearly 45,000 visitors from schools, families, and charitable organisations.