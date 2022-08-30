You are here
Queen Rania meets with UNICEF’s first refugee Goodwill Ambassador Muzoon Almellehan
By JT - Aug 30,2022 - Last updated at Aug 31,2022
Her Majesty Queen Rania meets with UNICEF’s first refugee Goodwill Ambassador, Muzoon Almellehan, in Amman on Tuesday
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania met with UNICEF’s first refugee Goodwill Ambassador Muzoon Almellehan, in Amman on Tuesday according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.
During the meeting, Her Majesty expressed her appreciation for the role that Muzoon has undertaken as an advocate for girls’ education and a supporter of refugee children.
In the presence of UNICEF Deputy Representative Shairose Mawji, Muzoon expressed her sincere gratitude for Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania and the Jordanian people for providing an exceptionally warm welcome and safe haven to Syrian refugees, as well as an education for refugee children and youth, including Muzoon herself when she was a young girl, said the statement.
On Wednesday, she will commence a two-day tour across the country, joining children and youth in refugee camps and host communities as they return to school, and visiting UNICEF-supported Makani centres in addition to youth engaged in entrepreneurship, green jobs, climate action and skill building, concluded the statement.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Opinion
Aug 30, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.