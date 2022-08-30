Her Majesty Queen Rania meets with UNICEF’s first refugee Goodwill Ambassador, Muzoon Almellehan, in Amman on Tuesday

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania met with UNICEF’s first refugee Goodwill Ambassador Muzoon Almellehan, in Amman on Tuesday according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

During the meeting, Her Majesty expressed her appreciation for the role that Muzoon has undertaken as an advocate for girls’ education and a supporter of refugee children.

In the presence of UNICEF Deputy Representative Shairose Mawji, Muzoon expressed her sincere gratitude for Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania and the Jordanian people for providing an exceptionally warm welcome and safe haven to Syrian refugees, as well as an education for refugee children and youth, including Muzoon herself when she was a young girl, said the statement.

On Wednesday, she will commence a two-day tour across the country, joining children and youth in refugee camps and host communities as they return to school, and visiting UNICEF-supported Makani centres in addition to youth engaged in entrepreneurship, green jobs, climate action and skill building, concluded the statement.