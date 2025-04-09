Queen Rania meets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in Rome

Her Majesty Queen Rania meets with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, during a brief visit to Rome (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania met with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, during a brief visit to Rome.

Prime Minister Meloni received Her Majesty in Rome’s Villa Doria Pamphili, where they discussed the current humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to a statement from the Office of Her Majesty.

Queen Rania highlighted the lack of food, medical supplies, and basic necessities following the suspension of aid deliveries into the Strip.

During the courtesy meeting, Her Majesty thanked the Prime Minister for Italy’s humanitarian support and its provision of aid to Gaza’s population. She also underscored the Strip’s growing orphan crisis, where more than 39,000 babies and children have lost one or both parents, the statement said.

Emphasising the strong ties between both countries, the Queen and Meloni discussed the importance of projects in education and child and family protection in Jordan, which are supported by the Italian Development Cooperation.