Queen Rania meets group of Aqaba youth, joined by Princess Iman, Princess Salma

Her Majesty Queen Rania, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Princess Iman and Princess Salma, meets on Thursday with a group of young people running income-generating projects in Aqaba (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty’s office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Princess Iman and Princess Salma, met on Thursday with a group of young people who have utilised their unique passions and skills to launch income-generating projects.

In a meeting held at the House of Roses Ladies Association in Aqaba, Her Majesty heard from the young men and women about their experiences running income-generating projects, and how they market their products and plan to grow their businesses, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

Rather than waiting for traditional employment opportunities to arise, the young people explained that they chose to invest the limited funds they had into their own small projects, each of which has succeeded by creating products that meet the demands of the local market, the statement said.

During the meeting, the young people thanked Her Majesty for her interest and support, highlighting Aqaba’s potential as a home for even more ideas for small businesses.