Queen Rania hosts Iftar for Jordanian youth

Her Majesty Queen Rania hosts an Iftar banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday for a group of accomplished Jordanian youth from across the kingdom, including volunteers, journalists, artists, startup owners, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans (Photo courtesy of Office of Her Majesty)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania hosted an Iftar banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday for a group of accomplished Jordanian youth from across the kingdom, including volunteers, journalists, artists, startup owners, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans.

Addressing the youth, Her Majesty said, “It makes me happy to see you getting to know each other and exchanging ideas that help serve our community. This is especially important in light of technology’s growing influence over our relationships and the way we communicate with each other," according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

Noting how artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving in a manner that is impacting today’s youth and their future, Her Majesty stressed the importance of keeping pace with current advancements without losing sight of moral and humanitarian values, the statement said.

“It has never been easier to create and share content that spreads divisiveness and hatred, while eroding our capacity for empathy and compassion,” Her Majesty said adding that these technologies must be employed in an ethical manner that aligns with our humanity.

The Queen also noted that values and morals are considered a valuable asset to people in Jordan. “What sets us apart is how well we treat each other. Even as we strive for change and advancement, we continue to hold on to our longstanding principles.”

Expressing her pride in the youth, Her Majesty applauded the youth’s efforts to remain at the forefront of their fields, stating, “His Majesty and I have always been inspired by future generations to keep moving forward. Your hard work and innovative thinking are a great source of optimism for us," according to the statement.

The Queen concluded by reflecting on the opportunities Ramadan affords individuals to rethink their lives and find ways to become better people for themselves and those around them.

The young men and women attending talked to Her Majesty about their work and endeavors while breaking their fast, and thanked her for bringing them together over Iftar and giving them the opportunity to meet.