Queen Rania holds Iftar banquet for women in Madaba

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania hosted an Iftar banquet in Madaba on Monday, where she joined a group of women from across the governorate who have distinguished themselves in a variety of fields.

During the Iftar, Her Majesty wished a blessed fast to those marking the holy month of Ramadan, as well as those observing Lent. She also highlighted the unique character of Madaba, describing it as a model of diversity, authenticity, and beauty, with a history spanning thousands of years, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

“Madaba’s iconic mosaics are more than just artifacts of this land’s history. They are also expressions of its present-day identity,” Queen Rania said. She noted that the governorate has been shaped by the generosity and warmth of its people, underscoring how men and women from different backgrounds have contributed to Madaba’s progress, the statement said.

Hosted at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II Youth City, the Iftar was attended by Madaba GovernorFaisal Masaeed, who extended his thanks to the Queen for bringing the group of local women together during the holy month. Also present was the director of Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II Youth City, Salem Abu Qaoud.