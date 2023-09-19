Queen Rania attends Women Rise for All event in New York

Her Majesty Queen Rania attends the Women Rise for All Luncheon at the SDG Pavilion in New York on Monday (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty’s office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah attended the Women Rise for All Luncheon at the SDG Pavilion in New York on Monday, which took place on the sidelines of the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The event was hosted by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) Amina J. Mohammed, who launched the Women Rise for All initiative in 2020, to highlight the significance of women’s leadership in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

Set to become an annual gathering, the lunch brought together approximately 90 female leaders from various sectors including heads of state and government, civil society and international organisations, and the private sector in celebration and recognition of women leaders across the board.

The event featured conversations by former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates, and was attended by several high-profile guests including Queen Mathilde of Belgium.