Queen Consort Camilla of UK hosts Queen Rania at Clarence House

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom hosted Her Majesty Queen Rania for afternoon tea at the royal residence of Clarence House on Monday, during Queen Rania’s working visit to London.

Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilla held the afternoon tea in honour of Her Majesty Queen Rania and Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

During her visit to the UK, Queen Rania will also attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, hosted by Her Majesty Queen Camilla, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.