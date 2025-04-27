Queen Alia Airport reports ‘record’ passenger traffic in Q1 2025

The sustained growth in passenger numbers reflects the resilience of QAIA's operations and the confidence of airline partners (JT File)

AMMAN — Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 625,695 passengers (PAX) in March 2025, marking a 4.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, the group said QAIA also recorded 5,741 aircraft movements (ACM), a 4.8 per cent rise, and handled 6,187 tonnes of cargo, a 2.7 per cent decline year-on-year.

Between January and March 2025, QAIA received a total of 2,137,322 PAX - the highest first-quarter figure in the airport’s history and an 8.5 per cent growth over the same period in 2024.

Also, QAIA reported 17,526 ACM, up 5.3 per cent, while cargo amounted to 16,156 tonnes, down 16.5 per cent against the same period last year, according to the statement.

Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller said the “continued growth in passenger traffic since the start of 2025, culminating in QAIA’s highest-ever first-quarter figures - highlights both the resilience of our operations and the renewed confidence of our airline partners.”

“This upward trend is fuelled by the return of key regional and European routes, reaffirming QAIA’s standing as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world and a vital connector for travel, tourism and trade within the Levant. As always, we remain committed to working with our teams and partners to deliver a seamless airport experience that truly feels like home,” he said.