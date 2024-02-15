Qatari minister of Sports, Youth, congratulates Nashama on their performance

The Qatar’s minister of sports and youth, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, praises Jordan’s national football team (‘The Nashama’) for their outstanding performance throughout the Asian Cup 2023 (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — In an interview aired on Qatar’s beIN SPORTS on Wednesday, the Qatar’s minister of sports and youth, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, has praised Jordan’s national football team (“The Nashama”) for their outstanding performance throughout the Asian Cup 2023.

Praising The Nashama’s journey to the final and highlighting their commendable performance on the pitch, the Qatari minister also underlined Jordan’s consistent presence and impact in the Asian Cup, noting their pivotal role in the tournament’s narrative, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Looking ahead to future sporting events, he expressed Doha’s keenness to host the upcoming Arab Cup to build on the success of the previous edition.

Plans are underway to host the event in December 2025 under the auspices of FIFA, he noted.

He also highlighted his country’s success in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup through its exceptional organisational skills and state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure.

Reiterating Qatar’s commitment to supporting other nations in their hosting endeavours, he expressed solidarity with Morocco, in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup in cooperation with Spain and Portugal.

He also reiterated Qatar’s readiness to support Saudi Arabia, the host of the 2034 World Cup, by providing Qatar’s expertise and resources to ensure the success of the prestigious tournament.