QAIA welcomes over 5.8m passengers as of September 2022

Queen Alia International Airport welcomed 5,835,186 passengers during the first nine months of 2022 (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 5,835,186 passengers during the first nine months of 2022, registering an 89.6 per cent increase and 15.6 per cent decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, the Airport International Group (AIG) announced.

Meanwhile, QAIA received 51,463 aircraft movements, marking a 63.2 per cent increase compared with 2021 figures, and 16 per cent decrease compared with 2019 figures, according to a statement from AIG.

As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 45,935 tonnes, marking a 9.7 per cent rise and 39.7 per cent drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

During the month of September, 696,096 passengers travelled through QAIA, up 24.8 per cent and down 7.4 per cent against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA also witnessed 5,614 aircraft movements, indicating a 6.6 per cent growth and 17.1 per cent drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

The airport also handled 5,557 tonnes of cargo, recording decreases of 13.4 per cent and 40.4 per cent as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, read the statement.

“We are continuing to build on our close collaborations with various stakeholders to grow our airline and destination networks, as demonstrated in September by the arrival of the first direct Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, which expanded our reach into the African continent, which further diversified the travel options available to our passengers via Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.