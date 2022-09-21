QAIA welcomes Ethiopian Airlines inaugural flight

AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed the first Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Tuesday, showcasing continuous efforts to diversify the travel options available to passengers.

The Ethiopian flag carrier will operate three direct flights between Amman and Addis Ababa weekly, according to a statement from the Airport International Group (AIG).

The inaugural flight — which carried Ethiopian Airlines representatives onboard — was greeted with the customary “water arch” salute, in the presence of representatives of the Airport International Group, the carrier’s general sales agent in Jordan, Dahab Travel and its ground handler, Menzies Aviation, the statement said.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a new regular carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, to our growing airline network and to be creating a direct connection to the carrier’s hub of Addis Ababa; one of the most important airport gateways to Africa. By doing so, we are actively solidifying QAIA’s standing as the prime gateway to Jordan and the Levant by presenting our passengers with various route options — a foremost priority of ours as we work towards recovering pre-COVID traffic figures,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.