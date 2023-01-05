QAIA 1st airport in region to achieve Level 3 of Airport Customer Experience Accreditation

AMMAN — In acknowledgment of its focus on continuous improvement in customer experience and services, Airport International Group (AIG) on Thursday announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has recently become the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (ACEA) issued by Airports Council International World (ACI World), valid until December 2023.

QAIA also became one of eight airports in the Middle East and 61 around the world to have received an ACEA, according to a statement from AIG.

Following a thorough review and verification process, QAIA exhibited excellence in customer experience management in line with recommended practices and industry standards.

To obtain Level 3 status, QAIA implemented an advanced customer experience strategy through multifaceted engagement with customers, employees and customer experience professionals, and applied forward-thinking practices in seven out of eight domains: Customer understanding, strategy, measurement, operation improvement, governance, airport culture and service design/innovation, according to the statement.

The five-level programme is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry to provide a 360-degree view of customer experience management and offer participating airports numerous advantages, such as identifying new practices and developing an action plan; accessing expertise, tools and training opportunities; and engaging stakeholders in improving the customer experience at the airport, the statement said.

“Within the airport industry, customer experience is a critical driver of success. For this reason, we are delighted to be the first airport in the Middle East to have progressed to Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, which emphasises our unwavering commitment to adopting global best practices that place passengers at the forefront of our priorities,” said AIG CEO, Nicolas Claude.

“We sincerely thank our partners and stakeholders for assuming ownership of our customer experience transformation, improving overall processes and services and reflecting Jordanian hospitality – all of which ultimately shape positive change at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world and make Queen Alia International Airport feel more like home for our passengers,” Claude added.