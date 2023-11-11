Push for domestic workers’ inclusion in social security grows amid calls for social justice

AMMAN — As calls for social justice and workers’ rights gain momentum, advocates are pressing for inclusion of domestic workers in the Social Security Corporation (SSC).

The push comes as part of a broader effort to ensure fair labour practices and comprehensive protection for this segment of the workforce.

A recent study by Workers House sheds light on the challenges faced by domestic workers and emphasises the need for urgent action.

In the context of social security coverage, the study calls for amendments to existing laws to expressly encompass domestic workers, removing the requirement for Cabinet approval.

This aims to streamline the process and eliminate administrative hurdles hindering the safeguarding of the rights for domestic workers.

Regarding occupational health and safety, the study recommends enhanced collaboration among government entities, including the Ministries of Labour and Health, the Social Security Corporation, and the Directorate of Civil Defence. “This collaboration aims to ensure a high level of occupational safety and health for domestic workers,” said the study.

The study emphasises the importance of intensifying inspections across workplaces, residential areas and transportation utilised by domestic workers.

Furthermore, the study advocates for a revision of the regulations governing domestic workers to include the employer’s responsibility for providing medical treatment, ensuring adherence to general workplace safety and health standards and extending social security coverage to provide protection against work-related injuries.

Ahmad Awad, Labour rights activist told The Jordan Times that addressing the challenges faced by this often-marginalised sector is urgent.

“The time for inclusive and fair labour practices is long overdue. Domestic workers, who play a pivotal role in supporting households and contributing to the economy, deserve the same rights and protections as any other segment of the workforce,” Awad added.

Awad added that enhanced coordination between the ministries of labour and health, the General Social Security Corporation and the Directorate of Civil Defence is essential to enforce and monitor safety standards across workplaces.

Kareem Bolos, labour rights activist, said that these calls for inclusion underscore the importance of recognising the rights and dignity of all workers, including those employed within private homes.

“The rights of domestic workers should be well acknowledged and protected within the framework of the Social Security Corporation,” said Bolos.

Bolos added that policymakers, labour unions, and civil society organisations should work collectively to build support for the recommendations proposed by the study.

“Our goal is to create a more equitable and secure environment for domestic workers, recognising their significant contribution to households and the economy,” he added.