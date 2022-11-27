Public warned of ‘cyber sorcery’

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate’s (PSD) Cyber Crimes Unit on Monday warned of the spread of applications, pages and websites whose users claim to be spiritual healers capable of solving psychological, social and economic problems.

Scammers also present themselves as experts of foretelling the future, convincing victims to purchase several substances such as incense and transfer large sums of money, teh Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Offenders blackmail victims who have been tricked into providing private information, threatening to publish victims’ personal pictures.

The PSD described such acts as “cyber sorcery”, in which fraudsters ask victims to download mobile applications used to hack their phone and obtain their personal data and pictures to be later used for blackmailing purposes.

The Cyber Crimes Unit called on the public to refrain from using such applications and websites, stressing the need to report similar instances in order to be tracked and prevented.