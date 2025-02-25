You are here
Public urged to look for Ramadan crescent moon
Feb 25,2025
AMMAN — Grand Mufti Ahmed Hasanat on Tuesday called on the public to look for the crescent moon (hilal) at sunset on Friday, March 28, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Feb 25, 2025
