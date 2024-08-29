You are here
Public transport satisfaction at 68%, private car ownership surges - report
By Maria Weldali - Aug 29,2024 - Last updated at Aug 29,2024
(JT file photo)
AMMAN — Public satisfaction with Jordan's public transportation system reached 68 per cent by the end of the first half of 2024, maintaining the same level as last year, according to recent performance indicators published by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).
The MoT's data also highlighted a significant increase in the number of privately owned vehicles, which grew by 6.4 per cent this year, from 11,233 to 11,950 vehicles. The number of privately owned medium buses reached 10,973, while vehicles registered for transport and tourism services rose to 1,283.
In addition, car rentals saw an 8 per cent increase, with the number of rental cars rising from 12,751 to 13,739. The number of car rental offices also experienced a 2 per cent growth in the first six months of 2024.
The data further showed a noticeable rise in the number of yellow taxis on the roads. Currently, over 17,000 yellow taxis are operating across the country, with nearly 12,000 of them in the capital, Amman.
The MoT's report also provided detailed information on various transport services, reflecting broader trends in the sector.
"There is a surge in private vehicle ownership due to the limited transportation options in Jordan," Samah Kharabsheh, a commuter, told The Jordan Times on Thursday, adding that the increase in vehicles on the road compared with 2023 has contributed to rising traffic congestion.
Nadia Jamal, a frequent user of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, noted that the BRT has significantly improved city mobility in certain areas. "It has personally helped me a lot and reduced my commute frustration," she said.
