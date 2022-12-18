You are here
Public holiday announced for Christmas, New Year
By JT - Dec 18,2022 - Last updated at Dec 18,2022
AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday issued a circular announcing that all ministries, official departments, public institutions, universities, municipalities, councils, the Greater Amman Municipality and companies owned by the government will observe a holiday on Sunday, December 25, 2022, and Sunday, January 1, 2023, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.
According to the circular, Monday, December 26, 2022, will be an official holiday for Christian employees and students, excluding ministries, departments and official institutions whose nature of work requires otherwise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
