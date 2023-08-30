Public Health Law adequate to contain ‘new spreading epidemic’ of smoking — Hawari

By Rana Tayseer - Aug 30,2023 - Last updated at Aug 30,2023

AMMAN — The smoking rate in Jordan exceeds 60 per cent, and a quarter of school children in the Kingdom smoke, Health Minister Firas Al Hawari said, citing statistics from 2014.

However, these numbers have increased after nearly 10 years, especially with the emergence of new types of tobacco products, Hawari said in a statement.

He added that the Public Health Law features sufficient provisions and penalties to contain the “new spreading epidemic”.

He indicated that today the responsibility to combat the danger of smoking primarily lies in society, and begins with parents.

The minister highlighted that it is the duty of every official to uphold the Public Health Law and make all institutions smoke-free.

He pointed out that Jordan does not need to resort to long legislative processes to address the smoking problem, stressing that the Public Health Law is “sufficient” to address the phenomenon.

Mohammed Hamed, a pulmonologist, said that most lung diseases are caused by smoking.

He added that smoking is widespread among children due to a lack of parental supervision

Parents should be more aware of the dangers of smoking to them and their children, and increase monitoring of their children, he said.

“Enforcing the law is key to protecting everyone from the dangers of smoking,” Hamed added.